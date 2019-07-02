Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky woman pleads guilty to using kids for forced labour
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 11:42 am EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing her boyfriend to use her four children for forced labour.
According to documents in U.S. District Court, Tiffany Louise Walsh of Hazard pleaded guilty last week and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Court records say the boyfriend, identified only by his initials, allegedly forced Walsh’s children to make wooden plaques and other handmade items and sell them door to door. He is also accused of emotionally and physically abusing them if they did not meet his daily quota for money, including spraying them with bleach.
The documents say Walsh knew he used the money to buy lottery tickets, cigarettes and carry-out food for himself and Walsh.
Walsh and her boyfriend face dozens of charges in state court.
