Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Japan cites security concerns in curbing exports to SKorea
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 2:30 am EDT
FILE - In this May 10, 2012 file photo, a model poses with a 55-inch Samsung OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, TV during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea. Japan is imposing restrictions on exports to South Korea, citing a decline in "relations of international trust" between the Asian neighbors. South Korea's Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones and a major producer of display panels, said it's assessing how the Japanese import restrictions could possibly influence its business. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
TOKYO — Japan has defended its decision to impose export restrictions on South Korea, citing national security concerns and its obligation as part of the international community to keep tabs on sensitive technology transferrable for military uses.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday the step does not violate free trade principles.
Japan said Monday it will impose restrictions on exports of semiconductor-related materials to South Korea. Officials cited a lack of trust between the Asian neighbours, stemming from disputes over the issue of Koreans forced to work as labourers during World War II.
Suga said Japan will closely watch the possible impact on Japanese companies.
The trade ministry said exports related to manufacturing computer chips, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays, must apply for approval for each contract beginning Thursday.