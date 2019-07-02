Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hickenlooper urged to scrap White House bid, run for Senate
by Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 2:15 pm EDT
In this June 27, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami. It’s been tough to run for the Democratic presidential nomination as a moderate if your name isn’t Joe Biden. But some candidates hope that’s changing.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
DENVER — John Hickenlooper’s team has urged him to scrap his struggling presidential campaign and instead run for a Senate seat in his home state of Colorado. So far, the former governor has refused.
That’s according to a Democrat familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.
Politico first reported the conversations between Hickenlooper and his team.
Hickenlooper’s campaign manager and national finance director are leaving his Democratic presidential bid. His spokeswoman says she’ll soon follow suit.
A dozen Democrats have already announced challenges to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020. Two announced this week that they raised $1 million-plus in the past quarter.
That’s more than Hickenlooper is thought to have raised for his presidential bid over the same period.
Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
