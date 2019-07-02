Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 10:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 2, 2019 at 10:35 pm EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 1980, file photo, Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, right, waves as he steps into the first K-Car at ceremonies in Detroit, Mich. The new front-wheel-drive compact was the driven out of the plant past cheering auto workers by Iacocca. Former Chrysler CEO Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the '80s, has died, former colleagues said Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was 94. (AP Photo/Dale Atkins, File)
Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.
Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.
He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”
Iacocca also wrote two bestselling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.
Cut everything by 10% (wages & spending) saved Chrysler in the 80s + nobody lost a job… all government’s should study it n learn..