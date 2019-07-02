Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Alaska mail carrier sentenced for failing to deliver
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 7:37 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 48-year-old former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been fined $1,000 in Alaska’s largest case of failure to deliver mail.
Federal prosecutors say Thomas Hilty of Wasilla also will be required to complete 300 hours of community service.
Hilty in April pleaded guilty to desertion of mail.
Prosecutors say he “mail dumped” 49 plastic tubs of mail that he was responsible for delivering because he was tired of completing his assigned rounds.
Prosecutors said his dereliction was largest as measured by mail volume and number of victims — 467.
Hilty abandoned mail along his route in unused mail receptacles, kept some and burned some.
The undelivered mail included a passport, insurance correspondence, Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend letters, college acceptance letters and child support payments.
The Associated Press
