Feral Pigs are taking over the prairies

In today’s Big Story podcast, it started with a few escaped imported pigs, decades ago. Now the animals are considered an invasive species, with no natural predators and they’re reproducing at an alarming rate.

Alberta got a handle on its rat problem by acting quickly and decisively. Is it too late to do that here? What dangers does the rapid spread of these pigs pose? And if total eradication is the only solution… Is that even possible? Oh and: What’s the Judas Pig solution?

GUEST: Jason Markusoff, Maclean’s

