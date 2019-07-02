Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CN Rail on pace for record movement of western Canadian grain after strong June
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 1:01 pm EDT
A CN locomotive makes it's way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal on Nov., 28, 2009. Canadian National Railway says it is on track to move record quantities of western Canadian grain for the year after a strong June.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
WINNIPEG — Canadian National Railway says it is on track to move record quantities of western Canadian grain after a strong June.
The country’s largest railway says it transported more than 2.3 million tonnes of grain last month.
The total was up nearly 16 per cent from the 1.99 million tonnes moved last year and above the three-year average of 1.8 million tonnes.
Allen Foster, CN’s vice-president of bulk goods, says it is optimistic that the strong pace of shipments in June will continue through to the end of the crop year and the railway can build on its record pace.
After 11 months of the 2018-19 crop year, the Montreal-based railway is on record pace at 25.5 million tonnes shipped.
CN chief executive JJ Ruest says the railway is investing $210 million in rail capacity in North Vancouver, B.C., to support expanding coal and grain export terminals.