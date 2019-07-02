Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China state media runs footage of Hong Kong protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 12:00 am EDT
Protesters put a Hong Kong colonial flag and deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Chamber after break in to protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, Monday, July 1, 2019. The extradition law has aroused concerns that this legislation would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China, where a fair trial might not be guaranteed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG — Chinese state media has run footage of police in Hong Kong clearing protesters from streets in a break with its silence over past days of pro-democracy demonstrations.
Footage aired Tuesday showed police moving into roads surrounding the legislative council, where protesters had smashed through glass and metal barriers to occupy the space for about three hours on Monday night.
Beijing had sought to suppress news of the weeks of protests coinciding with celebrations of Chinese rule. The demonstrations reflect mounting frustration with Hong Kong’s leader for not responding to demands after several weeks of protests sparked by a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.
Protesters vacated the chamber as police cleared surrounding streets with tear gas and then moved inside.