Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Buttigieg says black voters 'need to see me in action'
by Sara Burnett, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 11:26 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a news conference at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention in Chicago, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
CHICAGO — Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says he needs to meet more voters in the black community and they “need to see me in action for a longer period of time.”
Buttigieg is looking to build support with black voters for his presidential bid. He spoke Tuesday at a convention for Rainbow PUSH, the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s civil rights organization.
The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among the top tier of 2020 candidates. But he’s received marginal support from black voters, who are critical to winning as a Democrat. He’s also facing fallout from the fatal shooting of a black man by a white South Bend officer.
Buttigieg says when you’re “new on the scene” it takes longer to earn voters’ trust.