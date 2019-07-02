Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian police arrest 3 over alleged Sydney terror plot
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 2, 2019 2:12 am EDT
SYDNEY, Australia — Police say three men have been arrested over an alleged Islamic State group-inspired plot to attack several Sydney targets, including police and defence buildings, courts, churches and diplomatic missions.
Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney said Tuesday that a 20-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with preparing for a terrorist act and preparing to enter Afghanistan for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities on behalf of the Islamic State group. He could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty.
The two other suspects, a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, could face sentences of up to 10 years in prison.
{* loginWidget *}