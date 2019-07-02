AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: U.S. BORDER PATROL CALLS ANTI-MIGRANT POSTS “INAPPROPRIATE”

CLINT, Texas (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says any employee who has violated agency standards about what they can and can’t say online will held accountable for their posts. The statement comes as ProPublica came out with a report yesterday about what has been posted in a closed Facebook group for agents and employees. The posts featured sexism and comments that betrayed indifference to migrants who have tried trying to get into the U.S. from Mexico. There were also doctored images of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a Democrat. The Border Patrol chief says such posts _ even if made in a private online group _ are “completely inappropriate.”

IN THE NEWS: GEORGIA AGENCY SHUT DOWN SOME COURT websiteS AFTER CYBERATTACK

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state agency is the latest government entity to fall victim to a cyberattack. The Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts says it had to shut down some of its websites because of the electronic incursion. It is unclear how many Georgia courts are affected _ or to what degree their operations are impaired. News outlets report the hackers infected the agency’s computers with malware _ and demanded a ransom to release the computers from the grip of the attack. For now, an agency spokesman says officials have “quarantined our servers and shut off our network to the outside.” The agency’s website was offline yesterday.

ON THE WEB: HOLIDAY AIR TRAVEL ADVISORY

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Worried about facing huge crowds if you’re travelling by air for the Fourth of July? The TSA says you shouldn’t be. The head of the agency says travellers should see only a slight boost in checkpoint wait times over the four-day holiday weekend. And the TSA says that prediction takes into account the diversion of about 350 workers to the U.S.-Mexico border. Some of those being redeployed to the border are screeners. But TSA chair David Pekoske says the border deployment has not had a measurable impact on airport wait times so far. TSA expects to screen about 12.1 million people between Wednesday and Sunday for the July 4 holiday period.

