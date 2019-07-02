Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 youth arrested, 7 still wanted for damaging police car during Raptors celebration
by News Staff
Posted Jul 2, 2019 5:14 am EDT
Surveillance images of seven suspects wanted in connection with damaging a police cruiser as fans celebrated the Toronto Raptors championship win last Thursday night. One youth has been arrested. TPS/HO
One of the eight suspects wanted for damaging a police car during the Raptors NBA Championship celebration has turned himself in.
Officers were called to the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard just before midnight on Thursday for reports that several men had jumped on and struck a parked police cruiser following the team’s big win.
Police say video footage posted on social media showed the men jumping on the car and photos showed the windows of a police car smashed.
The youth has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and he is expected to appear in court on Aug. 26.
They’ve released images of the rest of the seven men they’re looking to identify, and urge the suspects to consult a lawyer before turning themselves in.