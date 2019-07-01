Woman handcuffed during demonstration at Queen's Park

A demonstration hoping to call attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women led to a woman being put in handcuffs Monday afternoon.

A video captured of the incident shows a woman in handcuffs surrounded by three Queen’s Park security guards.

The person filming, Nanook Gordon Fareal, claims the woman was handcuffed for posting a sign with tape on a John A. MacDonald statue outside the legislature.

The woman is let out of the handcuffs by the end of the video, but a subsequent Facebook live stream shows three police cars and several officers at the scene.

Most of the officers left within minutes of arriving at the protest, but several stayed behind.

Fareal said they were protesting peacefully at the park and having a picnic.

She said her friend Keitha hung up the sign and was then placed in handcuffs.

Toronto police said no arrests were made at Queen’s Park.

Queen’s Park security had no one available to comment on the incident.