Toronto police investigate second Canada Day shooting

Last Updated Jul 1, 2019 at 11:15 pm EDT

Toronto police investigated a report of a shooting on July 1, 2019. GOOGLE MAPS GRAPHIC

Just hours after gunfire near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street sent a man to the hospital on Monday, Toronto police found themselves investigating yet another shooting, this time near the Highway 401 and 400 interchange.

Police tweeted at around 10:24 p.m. that a man had been found shot near a playground in the Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street area.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said

Police added the suspects may have fled in a dark SUV.

