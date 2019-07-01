Toronto police investigate second Canada Day shooting

Just hours after gunfire near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street sent a man to the hospital on Monday, Toronto police found themselves investigating yet another shooting, this time near the Highway 401 and 400 interchange.

Police tweeted at around 10:24 p.m. that a man had been found shot near a playground in the Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street area.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said

Police added the suspects may have fled in a dark SUV.