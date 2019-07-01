Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pope sets date for sainthood ceremony for Cardinal Newman
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 10:42 am EDT
Pope Francis addresses faithful during the traditional Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
VATICAN CITY — A prominent Anglican convert, John Henry Newman, who later became a Catholic cardinal and was hailed by the Vatican for improving relations between religions, will be made a saint in October.
Pope Francis on Monday decreed that his canonization ceremony be held on Oct. 13. The Holy See didn’t say where the ceremony would be held, but it was widely expected to take place at the Vatican.
Newman renounced an illustrious career at Oxford University to convert to Catholicism in 1845.
Pope Benedict XVI beatified Newman, the last formal step before sainthood, while visiting Britain in 2010.
Anglicans split from Rome in 1534 when King Henry VIII was denied a marriage annulment.
In February, Francis approved a miracle needed for Newman’s sainthood.