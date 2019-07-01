Loading articles...

Police investigate North Toronto shooting

Last Updated Jul 1, 2019 at 6:21 pm EDT

Police investigate a shooting in the Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue area on July 1, 2019. DANIEL BERRY/CITYNEWS TORONTO

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North Toronto Monday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 5:30 p.m. they were attending a report of a shooting near Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue.

Police said they located a man with gunshot wounds in the area.

EMS has transported the man to the hospital, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

