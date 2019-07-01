Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Migrant rescue ship captain heads to Italian court hearing
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 4:27 am EDT
Migrants disembark from the Ducth-flagged Sea-Watch 3 ship, at Lampedusa island's harbor, Italy, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Forty migrants have disembarked on a tiny Italian island after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission. Sea-Watch 3 rammed an Italian border police motorboat as it steered toward the pier on Lampedusa. (Elio Desiderio/ANSA via AP)
ROME — The German captain of a humanitarian migrant rescue ship is being taken in an Italian border police motorboat to a court hearing on whether she stays under house arrest.
Italian state radio said Carola Rackete was being escorted Monday from the tiny island of Lampedusa to a port in Sicily, where she will be transferred to a courtroom in the town of Agrigento.
A judge will question her in the presence of her lawyers and prosecutors.
On Saturday, Rackete’s defied Italy’s anti-migrant interior minister, Matteo Salvini, and port authorities, by steering Sea-Watch 3 to Lampedusa’s dock so 40 migrants, which the ship rescued on June 12, could disembark.
Prosecutors allege she deliberately rammed a border police boat blocking her path. Rackete’s lawyers say she didn’t intend to harm anyone.