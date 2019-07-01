Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged in cross burning near black residents' home
by Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 12:10 pm EDT
JACKSON, Miss. — A man faces federal charges in a 2017 cross burning outside the home of African American residents in a small Mississippi town.
Court documents show Graham Williamson is charged with intimidating and interfering with fair housing and conspiring to use fire or explosives to commit a felony.
The U.S. attorney for south Mississippi filed an information June 24, saying on Oct. 24, 2017, Williamson and another person built a wooden cross and burned it “with the intention of intimidating and frightening” black residents of Seminary, about 70 miles (113 kilometres) south of Jackson.
An information is similar to an indictment but is often filed when a person facing charges waives the right to have a grand jury consider a case.
Court records Monday didn’t list an attorney for Williamson.
Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press
