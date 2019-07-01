Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged in boy's drive-by shooting death in Minnesota
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 10:27 pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged a man in a 2016 drive-by shooting in Minneapolis that killed a 2-year-old boy.
Thirty-four-year-old Chris Welch was charged Monday in Hennepin County court with second-degree murder in the death of Le’Vonte King Jason Jones.
Investigators have long believed Welch fired the bullet that stuck the boy on July 8, 2016, in north Minneapolis as he rode in a van with his 15-month-old sister and their mother’s boyfriend.
Welch is serving a federal prison term on unrelated gun charges. He’s scheduled for release in 2033.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.
LeShae Jones told the Star Tribune that while the charges won’t bring her son back, she’s “relieved” the man accused of killing him will answer for his actions.
