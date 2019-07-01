Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mail delivery to Kentucky street suspended over dog attacks
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 1:59 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to a Kentucky street that has a history of dog attacks.
Postal Service spokeswoman Susan Wright tells the Courier-Journal that dog attacks have been a problem on Louisville’s Girard Drive for a long time, and the issue is only getting worse. She says a mail carrier recently dodged three loose dogs on the street near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Residents are being asked to pick up their mail from a nearby post office.
Wright says the service is working with dog owners to restore delivery. She didn’t say when delivery is expected to resume. The service says mail carriers across the country suffered more than 5,700 dog attacks last year.
___
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
The Associated Press
