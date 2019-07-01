Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lebanese authorities to investigate deadly shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 10:47 am EDT
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s top defence council has ordered an investigation into a deadly shooting that left two people dead and others wounded.
The Higher Defence Council held a meeting Monday attended by the president, prime minister, Cabinet ministers and heads of Lebanon’s security and military agencies.
The meeting came a day after a shooting in a mountain village near Beirut killed two guards of Saleh al-Gharib, the minister of state handling refugee issues.
The shooting came as supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party, led by Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, closed roads to prevent Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil from touring the region. Bassil and al-Gharib are allies.
The Higher Defence Council said in a statement that it “took decisive decisions to restore security without hesitation and to detain all those wanted.”
The Associated Press
