Loading articles...

Jury awards nearly $60 million to ex-student burned in class

NEW YORK — A jury has awarded nearly $60 million to a former high school student disfigured by a chemistry experiment.

The Manhattan jury returned the $59.17 million verdict Monday in Alonzo Yanes’ favour.

The 21-year-old Yanes was 16 when a fireball erupted as his Beacon High School teacher conducted an experiment with a gallon jug of methanol.

Yanes testified about his injuries during a month-long trial.

In a statement, the city law office said it is exploring legal options to reduce the award to fit awards upheld by courts in similar cases. It said that as a result of the “tragic accident,” the experiment is no longer performed.

Yanes’ attorney, Ben Rubinowitz, said his client would reject the jury award “in a heartbeat” if he could be his undamaged self again.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.