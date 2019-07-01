Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'John Doe DNA' from 1992 matched to California rape suspect
by Don Thompson, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 8:51 pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California prosecutors used an unusual tactic to identify a suspect for three rapes committed more than 25 years ago.
Investigators tucked away rape kit samples from the attacks between 1992 and 1994 in the Sacramento and Davis areas. Sacramento County prosecutors never identified a suspect at the time but filed charges against the anonymous snippet of DNA code in 2000, just two days before the statute of limitations was to run out.
They announced Monday that they finally linked the “John Doe DNA” to a person: 59-year-old Mark Manteuffel. He was arrested Friday in Decatur, Georgia.
Manteuffel was linked through family DNA, similar to the way charges were brought against the so-called Golden State Killer last year.
It was unclear if he had an attorney.
Don Thompson, The Associated Press
