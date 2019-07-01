Loading articles...

Indonesia arrests suspected leader of Jemaah Islamiyah

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say they have arrested a man believed to be the leader of the al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network who has eluded capture since 2003.

National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said Monday that Para Wijayanto was arrested by counterterrorism police with his wife at a hotel in the Jakarta satellite city Bekasi on Saturday.

Prasetyo said Wijayanto is suspected of being involved in making bombs used in a series of attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings and a 2004 attack on the Australian Embassy in Jakarta.

He said Wijayanto was also involved in sectarian conflict in Poso, known as a hotbed of Islamic militancy on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

A convicted militant who now collaborates with Indonesia’s counterterrorism agency, Sofyan Tsauri, said Wijayanto became leader of Jemaah Islamiyah in 2007.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.