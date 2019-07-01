Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indonesia arrests suspected leader of Jemaah Islamiyah
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 6:21 am EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say they have arrested a man believed to be the leader of the al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network who has eluded capture since 2003.
National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said Monday that Para Wijayanto was arrested by counterterrorism police with his wife at a hotel in the Jakarta satellite city Bekasi on Saturday.
Prasetyo said Wijayanto is suspected of being involved in making bombs used in a series of attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings and a 2004 attack on the Australian Embassy in Jakarta.
He said Wijayanto was also involved in sectarian conflict in Poso, known as a hotbed of Islamic militancy on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.
A convicted militant who now collaborates with Indonesia’s counterterrorism agency, Sofyan Tsauri, said Wijayanto became leader of Jemaah Islamiyah in 2007.
