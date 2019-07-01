Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India seizes narcotics worth $390M smuggled from Pakistan
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 4:35 am EDT
AMRITSAR, India — Customs officials in a northern Indian state say they have seized narcotics worth $390 million that were smuggled from neighbouring Pakistan.
Top customs official Dipak Kumar Gupta says 586 kilograms (1,290 pounds) of narcotics, mostly heroin, were hidden in 15 bags among 600 sacks of rock salt imported from Pakistan and were seized Saturday in Punjab state.
Gupta said Monday that two men including the importer of the salt have been detained and are being questioned.
Another customs official, Bopal Singh, said it was the biggest seizure of narcotics in India by any government agency.
Officials are calling it a major success in their fight against drugs in the state, where addiction rates are high. Smuggling of drugs and goods is common along Punjab’s 553-kilometre (345-mile) border with Pakistan.
The Associated Press
