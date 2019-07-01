Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hong Kong protests may give Taiwan's leader a boost vs China
by Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 10:40 pm EDT
FILE - In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen waves to press during an offshore anti-terrorism drill outside the Taipei harbor in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Recent anti-government protests in Hong Kong are echoing in Taiwan, possibly giving the island's President Tsai a lift in her campaign to resist Beijing's pressure for political unification and win a second term in next year's elections. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, file)
BEIJING — Recent anti-government protests in Hong Kong are echoing in Taiwan, possibly giving the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen a lift in her campaign to resist Beijing’s pressure for political unification and win a second term in next year’s elections.
The demonstrations sparked by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s now-shelved push for unpopular extradition legislation have turned a glaring spotlight on China’s “one country, two systems” framework for ruling the former British colony, the same formula it envisages imposing on self-governing Taiwan.
That proposal has never found much support among Taiwan’s independence-minded voters. Events in Hong Kong now seem to be handing Tsai even more ammunition to attack opponents who argued that an accommodation with Beijing could be reached.