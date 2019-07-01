Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Honduran migrant in ICE custody dies in Texas hospital
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 10:56 pm EDT
HOUSTON — A Honduran migrant has died in the custody of federal immigration agents after falling ill at a Houston detention facility.
According to a statement Monday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres died Sunday morning in a suburban Houston hospital after he was found unresponsive in his dormitory.
ICE reports Border Patrol had taken the 30-year-old man into custody after encountering him during a routine traffic stop on May 27. That was 10 days after he’d been returned to Mexico after finding him illegally in El Paso, Texas. He was turned over to ICE agents June 6 and transferred on June 18 to the Houston Contract Detention Facility near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The man previously was found in the United States and ordered returned to Honduras in 2018.
The Associated Press
