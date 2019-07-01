Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hindu pilgrimage begins amid high security in Indian Kashmir
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 6:36 am EDT
SRINAGAR, India — Thousands of Hindu pilgrims have begun the arduous trek to an icy Himalayan cave in disputed Kashmir with tens of thousands Indian government forces guarding roads and mountain passes.
The pilgrims, many of them barefooted ascetics, chanted hymns as they travelled through forested areas up in Kashmir’s Himalayas on Monday.
More than 200,000 pilgrims are expected to visit the cave during the 45-day pilgrimage.
Hindus worship a stalagmite inside the hallowed mountain cave as an incarnation Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration. The cave lies 13,500 feet (4,115 metres) above sea level.
Muslim rebels fighting for decades against Indian rule in Kashmir accuse India’s Hindu majority of using the pilgrimage as a political statement to bolster its claim on the Himalayan region.
The Associated Press
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
