Group to fly Confederate flag outside SC statehouse July 13
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 3:51 pm EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group says it plans to fly the Confederate flag outside the South Carolina statehouse on July 13, three days after the anniversary of the day the state officially removed the banner from the Capitol grounds.
Braxton Spivey of Flags Across the South says the group has a permit for a July 13 rally and will raise the Confederate flag on a temporary flagpole.
Spivey told The State newspaper he would have preferred to hold the event July 10. That’s the day in 2015 that South Carolina officials removed the flag from the statehouse grounds after a racially motivated shooting that left nine people dead at a historically black church in Charleston.
This year a social justice group reserved the July 10 date to prevent anyone from flying the Confederate banner.
