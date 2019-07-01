Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Glitches snarl start of California's ammo background checks
by Don Thompson, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 5:22 pm EDT
In this photo taken Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Chris Puehse, owner of Foothill Ammo displays a .45 caliber bullet for sell at his store in Shingle Springs, Calif. Californians will have to undergo criminal background checks every time they buy ammunition starting July 1 under a 2016 voter-approved ballot initiative. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the first day California has required background checks for every ammunition purchase, dealers are reporting delays and glitches with the state’s online system.
But they said few customers have been affected Monday because most had stockpiled bullets or shotgun shells in the weeks before the law took effect.
Voters in 2016 approved requiring criminal background checks every time someone buys ammunition. The state’s latest attempt to deter gun violence only took effect Monday.
Vendors the length of California were frustrated by online snags, including their inability to easily log in to the new system. But some chalked it up to a predicable learning curve.
Officials with the state Department of Justice, which administers the program, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.