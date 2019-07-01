Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Furlough notices being sent to University of Alaska staff
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 3:31 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Furlough notices are being sent to about 2,500 University of Alaska system staff following Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of $130 million.
University system President Jim Johnsen last week said the cut, if it stands, would be devastating. The veto is on top of a $5 million reduction authorized by lawmakers, and Johnsen says it follows a series of cuts in recent years.
He has called on lawmakers to override the veto, which would require 45 of the Legislature’s 60 members.
House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, in a statement Friday, said if his 15-member caucus decides to revisit any of Dunleavy’s cuts, it wants to do so through a separate budget bill rather than an override.
Democratic Rep. Adam Wool says he hopes “common sense” prevails and the cut is overridden.
Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
