Furlough notices being sent to University of Alaska staff

JUNEAU, Alaska — Furlough notices are being sent to about 2,500 University of Alaska system staff following Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of $130 million.

University system President Jim Johnsen last week said the cut, if it stands, would be devastating. The veto is on top of a $5 million reduction authorized by lawmakers, and Johnsen says it follows a series of cuts in recent years.

He has called on lawmakers to override the veto, which would require 45 of the Legislature’s 60 members.

House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, in a statement Friday, said if his 15-member caucus decides to revisit any of Dunleavy’s cuts, it wants to do so through a separate budget bill rather than an override.

Democratic Rep. Adam Wool says he hopes “common sense” prevails and the cut is overridden.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

