Family: Woman dies from flesh-eating disease in Florida
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 1:54 pm EDT
ELLENTON, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man says his 77-year-old mother contracted flesh-eating bacteria and died nearly two weeks after she fell and scraped her leg while walking on a Florida beach.
Wade Fleming told The Associated Press on Monday that Lynn Fleming, who retired to Florida’s Gulf Coast, stumbled and fell into the water on Coquina Beach while her family was visiting from Pittsburgh. The wound swelled up and continued to bleed, leading her to urgent care where she was prescribed antibiotics and given a tetanus shot.
The next day friends found her semi-conscious in her home and rushed her to a hospital.
She was diagnosed with the flesh-eating disease and died Thursday after suffering two strokes and organ failure, almost two weeks after her injury.
Coquina Beach is south of Tampa.
The Associated Press
