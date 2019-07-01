Exuberant crowds celebrate historic Pride

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Parade-goers pose for photographs on the streets during the LBGTQ Pride march on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
NEW YORK — Exuberant crowds carrying rainbow colours filled the streets of New York and other cities to celebrate gay pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn.
Police say New York’s pride march ended at about 12:30 a.m. Monday — 12 1/2 hours after it began.
In San Francisco, about 40 people interrupted the parade for about an hour and two people were arrested while protesting police and corporation presence.
In Chicago, the city’s first openly gay mayor was one of seven grand marshals. Lori Lightfoot walked alongside her wife and wore a “Chicago Proud” T-shirt.
In Turkey, police dispersed activists who gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to promote rights for gay and transgender people. Turkish authorities had banned the Pride event for the fifth year.