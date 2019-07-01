Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Essence Fest marks 25 years of celebrating black culture
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 1:43 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival, which draws thousands to New Orleans during the fourth of July week, is celebrating 25 years of bringing African American women of all ages together for thought-provoking conversation and performances from top musical acts.
The festival was launched to mark the 25th anniversary of black-owned Essence magazine. The event highlights excellence in business, fashion, entertainment and music.
Mary J. Blige has been a frequent performer at the festival. The Grammy Award-winning singer says she never doubted it would reach the quarter-century mark. Blige performs Saturday and is marking the 25th anniversary of her “My Life,” album.
The festival is July 5-7. It is broken down into two parts: daytime activities and panel discussions mainly held at the convention centre and nighttime music and concerts at the Superdome.