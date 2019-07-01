Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Death toll from clashes at Sudan rallies climbs to 10
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 5:17 am EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan — A leading Sudanese activist says at least 10 people were killed in clashes with security forces during mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule.
Nazim Sirraj told The Associated Press on Monday that three bodies were found next to a school in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, after the rallies the day before. He says the three were shot dead.
Authorities said late Sunday that at least seven people were killed and nearly 200 wounded during the demonstrations. The ruling military council blamed protest leaders for the deaths after they diverted the routes of their marches.
The protesters are calling on the military to hand over power to civilians following the coup that ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.
The Associated Press
