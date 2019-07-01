Chief says shorthanded TSA will handle July 4 travel surge

The chief of the Transportation Security Administration says travellers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the four-day July 4 holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border.

David Pekoske says the TSA can manage the loss of those screeners if it is only temporary.

TSA expects to screen more than 12 million people between Wednesday and Sunday.

Pekoske told reporters Monday that people flying home will make Sunday the busiest day, and traffic each day will peak in the early morning and again in late afternoon and early evening.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration asked Congress for money to hire 700 more screeners.

David Koenig, The Associated Press