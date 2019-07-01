Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada ready to celebrate 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 2:30 am EDT
Canadian flags are seen on the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council as tourists take photos on Parliament Hill before Canada Day, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — The skies will be filled with fireworks and military aircraft today as Canada Day celebrations are held across the country.
From Nova Scotia westward to British Columbia the military will soar high above revellers celebrating Canada’s 152nd birthday, showcasing a range of aircraft both new and old including helicopters, Hercules transports, and fighter jets.
The Snowbirds are also set for a flypast of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa as part of the festivities in the nation’s capital.
Once the sun goes down Parliament Hill will also be the setting for the country’s premier fireworks display.
In her recorded message marking the occasion Governor General Julie Payette says she hopes Canadians get out and about regardless of the weather to hike, to celebrate and to watch the fireworks.
After all, she says, “we are a land of four solid seasons and it is not a little rain or a little snow that will stop us.”