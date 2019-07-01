Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bus crashes into gorge in India's Kashmir, killing 31
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 12:50 am EDT
SRINAGAR, India — Officials say a minibus has crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 31 people and injuring another 7.
Civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana says the bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road Monday as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) deep gorge along a rocky stream.
Top police officer M.K Sinha says the bus hit the rocks and was torn apart in several pieces.
Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.
India has the world’s deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
The Associated Press
