Australian Parliament resumes for first time since election
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2019 7:48 pm EDT
CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government has returned to Parliament claiming a new mandate from the May election to pass 158 billion Australian dollars ($110 billion) in tax cuts into law.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison won a surprise third three-year term at elections on May 18.
Parliament resumed on Tuesday for the first time since the election, and the conservative government is giving priority to passing tax cuts that will costs AU$158 billion over a decade.
The government doesn’t hold a majority in the Senate, so it will need either the support of the centre-left opposition Labor Party or at least four of six unaligned senators to make the tax cuts law.
The opposition is divided on whether they should pass the cuts.
The Associated Press
