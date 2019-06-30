Vietnam, European Union sign free trade agreement

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam and the European Union have signed a free trade agreement, opening opportunities to further boost trade between the euro bloc and one of Southeast Asia’s biggest manufacturing nations.

The agreement, which was signed Sunday by European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, will eliminate almost all tariffs for goods traded between Vietnam and the EU’s 28 member countries.

Once the deal takes effect, the EU will lift 85% of its tariffs on Vietnamese goods, gradually cutting the rest over the following seven years.

Meanwhile, Vietnam will lift 49% of its import duties on EU exports when the agreement is started. The rest will be phased out over 10 years.

The Associated Press