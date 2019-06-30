Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Toy Story 4' repeats at No. 1 over 'Annabelle,' 'Yesterday'
by Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 11:41 am EDT
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Madison Iseman, from left, Katie Sarife and McKenna Grace in a scene from the horror film, "Annabelle Comes Home." (Dan McFadden/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
LOS ANGELES — “Toy Story 4” is playing at the top of the box office again in its second weekend.
The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday estimates that “Toy Story 4” added $57.9 million from North American theatres. Globally the film has already netted $496.5 million.
In second place is the third Annabelle film, “Annabelle Comes Home,” which debuted on over 3,500 screens Wednesday. Opening in line with expectations, the Warner Bros. horror earned $20.4 million over the weekend and $31.2 million in its first five days.
The weekend’s other big new release, “Yesterday,” an original high concept romantic comedy with a Beatles soundtrack from Universal, exceeded industry tracking and grossed $17 million over the weekend to take third place.
“Aladdin” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” rounded out the top five.