Three injured, hiker missing after storm hits Saskatchewan campground

GOODSOIL, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says three people are injured and a hiker is missing after a storm hit Meadow Lake Provincial Park in the province’s northwest Saturday afternoon.

Government spokesman Jim Billington says in a news release that severe winds knocked down large swaths of trees at the Murray Doell Campground and emergency responders answered multiple requests for assistance.

Billington says the three people who were injured are expected to survive, while RCMP are co-ordinating the search for the hiker.

He says campers evacuated from the affected campgrounds are at a local emergency shelter where they have access to food, water and first aid.

Meteorologist and Environment Canada spokesman Dan Kulak says he can’t confirm if the storm was a tornado or a severe wind event that caused the damage in Meadow Lake.

He says Environment Canada is calling the incident a “severe weather event” for now.

The Canadian Press