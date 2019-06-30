Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thousands donate to German aid ship captain's legal fund
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 5:36 am EDT
The Dutch-flagged Sea Watch 3 ship docks at Lampedusa island's harbor, Italy, early Saturday, June 29, 2019. Forty migrants have disembarked on a tiny Italian island after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission. Sea-Watch 3 rammed an Italian border police motorboat as it steered toward the pier on Lampedusa. Italian Interior Minister branded the captain, who was taken into custody, as an "outlaw" who put the lives of the police at risk. (Elio Desiderio/ANSA via AP)
BERLIN — Thousands of people have donated money to cover the legal costs of a German woman arrested after the humanitarian rescue ship she captained docked in Italy in defiance of the country’s anti-migrant interior minister.
German television celebrities had appealed to the public to financially support Carola Rackete, soliciting more than 300,000 euros ($341,400) by early Sunday.
Rackete was arrested early Saturday after her ship, the Sea-Watch 3 with 40 rescued migrants on board, rammed an Italian border police motorboat that was blocking Sea-Watch 3’s path to the dock in Lampedusa.
No one was injured but the motorboat’s side was damaged. If convicted, the 31-year-old risks up to 10 years in prison.
She also risks a fine as high as 50,000 euros ($58,000) under a law cracking down on private rescue vessels.