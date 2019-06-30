Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
State Sen. Richard Martinez is arrested on suspicion of DWI
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 1:37 pm EDT
SANTA FE, N.M. — Police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and is facing charges following a car crash.
Espanola police say the 66-year-old was arrested Friday night after a collision at an intersection on the city’s north side.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Martinez was alone in his SUV at the time of the crash.
He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before officers booked him into jail.
It was unclear Sunday if Martinez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
Martinez is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate who has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades representing parts of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com
The Associated Press
