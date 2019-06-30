Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Small plane crash starts fire at Dallas-area airport
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 4:41 pm EDT
DALLAS — Authorities say a small plane crash set off a fire at a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into an unoccupied hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport soon after 9 a.m. The blaze destroyed the plane but the fate of those on board is unclear.
Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas, said the plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished. He says authorities do not yet have a flight manifest and cannot release any information on the identity or condition of those aboard.
FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon and the National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the scene.
The Associated Press
