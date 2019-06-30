Police identify two victims in Mount Dennis triple shooting

Toronto police have identified the two victims in Saturday’s triple shooting in Mount Dennis.

Police were called to an apartment complex on 55 Emmette Avenue following reports of gunshots around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene and EMS rushed a second man to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have identified the victims as 25-year-old Christopher Teape of Toronto and 32-year-old Ahmed Mohamud, also of Toronto.

A third man was also injured in the shooting. He made his way to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have information or been in the area at the time of the shooting.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the three victims were outside the building socializing when the suspect came up to them and opened fire.

“One of the males that succumbed …was in fact in a wheelchair,” said Saunders. “This was a very targetted crime.”

Saunders said they are seeking a male suspect, who is about six feet tall, with a muscular build and with short dreadlock-syle hair.