Pakistan's police arrest father for killing transgender son
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 8:42 am EDT
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police have arrested a man for murdering his own transgender son, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Officer Azmat Khan said Sunday that the father, Aurangzeb Akbar, had given the police written assurance that he wouldn’t harm his son, when returning him home.
Police say the transgender Aftab Aurangzeb, 19, also known as Maya, had been staying with friends in Peshawar, the provincial capital.
Khan said Maya’s friends were worried that the family would harm the son, so they involved the police when Maya was brought home, asking for written assurance.
Maya’s bullet riddled body was found Saturday night at a river bank in his home town of Nowshera.
In Pakistan’s conservative society, transgender persons can be subjected to abuse and sometimes so-called “honour killings” by their families.
