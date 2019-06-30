Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NYC Pride March concludes month of Stonewall commemorations
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 3:07 am EDT
Rainbow flags wave in the wind in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood Saturday, June 29, 2019, in New York. The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising is being marked by activities and celebrations in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
New York is throwing a massive LGBTQ Pride march as other cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle also host parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement.
New York’s Pride march kicks off at noon Sunday with 677 contingents including community groups, major corporations and cast members from FX’s “Pose.” Organizers say they expect 150,000 people to march as hundreds of thousands more line the streets.
A smaller Queer Liberation March is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Stonewall Inn, the bar where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969, proceeding to Central Park for a rally. The organizers of the queer march say the larger Pride event is too commercialized and heavily policed.