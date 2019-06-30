NYC Pride March concludes month of Stonewall commemorations

New York is throwing a massive LGBTQ Pride march as other cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle also host parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

New York’s Pride march kicks off at noon Sunday with 677 contingents including community groups, major corporations and cast members from FX’s “Pose.” Organizers say they expect 150,000 people to march as hundreds of thousands more line the streets.

A smaller Queer Liberation March is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Stonewall Inn, the bar where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969, proceeding to Central Park for a rally. The organizers of the queer march say the larger Pride event is too commercialized and heavily policed.

The Associated Press



