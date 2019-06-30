Heat wave brings Germany new June high for 2nd time in days

BERLIN — Germany has recorded a new high temperature for June just days after an early summer heat wave toppled a 72-year-old record

German meteorological service DWD said the central town of Bad Kreuznach reached at least 38.9 degrees Celsius (102 F) on Sunday. A later reading showed the mercury climbing to 39.3 degrees Celsius (102.7 F) but DWD says it hasn’t been confirmed.

The high of 38.6 Celsius registered on Wednesday beat a June record in Germany that had stood since 1947.

An early summer heat wave has baked parts of Europe since Tuesday. The intense heat took its toll on athletes at several sporting events in Germany over the weekend.

American competitor Sarah True collapsed 1,000 metres (1094 yards) from the finish line of the Frankfurt Ironman on Sunday.

The Associated Press







