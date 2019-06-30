Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Harris lands 2020 endorsement from 2 Black Caucus members
by Juana Summers, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2019 9:10 pm EDT
BALTIMORE — Two more members of the Congressional Black Caucus are backing Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency.
Reps. Bobby Rush of Illinois and Frederica Wilson of Florida say they are supporting the California Democrat’s presidential bid. Endorsements from the caucus, which counts more than 50 members, are shaping up to be very influential in the Democratic presidential primary. The pair of endorsements bring Harris’s total CBC endorsements to six.
Rush has been critical of former Vice-President Joe Biden in the wake of his comments about working alongside two segregationist Southern senators. Harris and Biden clashed during the first Democratic primary debate after Harris, who is black, directly challenged Biden over his history of opposing school integration through federally ordered busing and his close work with the two senators.